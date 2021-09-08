8 gastroenterologists on the move 

Here are eight gastroenterologists joining healthcare providers:

1. David Jandura, MD, joined Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group, the Daily Herald reported Sept. 1.

2. Chad Thornhill, MD, joined Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Pediatric Gastroenterology. SCNow reported Sept. 3.

3. Assaad Soweid, MD, joined Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth Surgical Specialists, part of the health system’s employed physician network, Southern Maryland News reported Sept. 7.

4. Amaninder Dhaliwal, MD, joined Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Regional Medical Center, SCNow reported Aug. 13.

5. Kevin Burke, MD, joined Franciscan Physician Network Woodland Health Center in Michigan City, Ind., The Times of Northwest Indiana reported Sept. 2.

6. Kimberly Brizell, MD, and Vanessa Kuwajima, MD, joined Lakewood Ranch-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists.

7. Bradley Zagol, MD, joined Lumberton, N.C.-based Southeastern Surgical Clinic, the clinic announced Sept. 4.