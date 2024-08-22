5 numbers shaping the colonoscopy market

Here are five numbers shaping the colonoscopy market right now:

$23.7 billion –– The total cost of screening colonoscopies in the U.S. in 2021.

$925 –– The average cost of a colonoscopy in an ASC. Colonoscopies cost an average $1,224 in hospital outpatient departments.

83% — The accuracy of detection of colorectal cancer by a blood test recently approved by the FDA.

1,630 — The projected national shortage of gastroenterologists by 2025.

8% — The expected growth rate of colon cancer among men in the U.S in 2024. The expected growth rate among women is 7%.