5 gastroenterology studies to know

Here are five gastroenterology studies Becker's has reported on since May 3.

1. A study published June 5 in the New England Journal of Medicine reported that every rectal cancer patient treated emerged cancer-free and without clinically significant complications, a result hailed as historic by a study co-author.

2. Gastric endoscopy patients who use cannabis require higher levels of sedation than non-users, research presented during Digestive Disease Week found.

3. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has shown promise in the treatment of patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, according to a study published in Cellular Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

4. Performing a colonoscopy after a positive fecal immunochemical test can improve patient outcomes, according to a study published in the journal Gut.

5. Women who started endoscopic screenings at age 45 had a 50 percent to 60 percent lower risk of colorectal cancer compared to those who didn't screen at all, according to research published May 5 in JAMA Network Open.