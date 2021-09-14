5 fast facts on GI Alliance's CEO

James Weber, MD, is the CEO and founder of Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance.

Five things to know:

1. From 1994 to 2018, Dr. Weber served as the president and CEO of Texas Digestive Disease Consultants, the first practice to join GI Alliance.

2. He earned his medical degree from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Parkland Memorial Hospital and a GI fellowship at Baylor University Medical Center, both in Dallas.

3. Dr. Weber specializes in treating patients suffering from Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

4. He is affiliated with the American Gastroenterology Association, the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the Texas Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and Crohn's, and the Colitis Foundation of America.

5. GI Alliance, which Dr. Weber founded in 2018, boasts a portfolio of more than 600 affiliated physicians and more than 500 locations.