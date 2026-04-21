3 GI leaders keeping their practices independent in 2026

As consolidation continues across gastroenterology, a number of physician leaders are demonstrating that independent practice models can still succeed.

Through scale, clinical innovation and strategic leadership, these physicians are sustaining and growing physician-owned GI groups in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Scott Ketover, MD. MNGI Digestive Health (Minneapolis): Dr. Ketover is president and CEO of MNGI Digestive Health, one of the largest physician-owned gastroenterology practices in the U.S.

A longtime advocate for independent practice, he is the founding president of the Digestive Health Physicians Association, representing thousands of independent GI physicians nationwide. He has also held key leadership roles in value-based care, including serving as chairman of the Allina Integrated Medical Network, an accountable care organization. Dr. Ketover remains active in advancing physician leadership, care delivery innovation and the role of nutrition and the microbiome in GI health.

Neil Gupta, MD. Midwest Digestive Health & Nutrition (Des Plaines, Ill.): Dr. Gupta is managing partner of Midwest Digestive Health & Nutrition, an independent, physician-owned gastroenterology practice.

He specializes in complex diagnostic and therapeutic procedures and has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals. Prior to joining the practice, he spent more than a decade at Chicago-based Loyola Medicine, where he led the digestive health program to multiple top 50 national rankings and held senior leadership roles including chief medical officer of the medical group. He remains active in national GI societies, including the American Gastroenterological Association and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Nehme Gabriel, MD. Gastroenterology & Nutrition of Central Florida (The Villages, Fla.): Dr. Gabriel is a gastroenterologist and founder of Gastroenterology & Nutrition of Central Florida, an independent, physician-led practice serving the tri-county region.

With more than 20 years in practice, he provides care across multiple sites and performs procedures at local surgery centers. In addition to his clinical work, he has held leadership roles including chief of gastroenterology and chief of medicine at regional hospitals and currently serves as an assistant professor of medicine at the Orlando-based University of Central Florida.

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