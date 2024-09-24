Texas Digestive Disease Consultants is one the largest gastroenterology physician group practices by number of physicians in the country, according to a recent report from Definitive Healthcare.
Here are the 15 largest GI physician group practices followed by their number of physicians, as reported by Definitive Healthcare:
- Texas Digestive Disease Consultants: 556
- Gastro Health: 475
- Connecticut GI: 312
- The Oregon Clinic: 253
- US Digestive Health: 155
- Capital Digestive Care: 128
- Unio Specialty Care: 127
- Atlanta Gastroenterology: 123
- Minnesota Gastroenterology: 99
- Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida: 98
- Borland Groover: 87
- Digestive Health Associates of Texas: 82
- GI Alliance of Illinois: 80
- Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey: 80
- Arizona Digestive Health: 76