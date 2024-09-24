GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

15 largest GI physician group practices 

Patsy Newitt -  

Texas Digestive Disease Consultants is one the largest gastroenterology physician group practices by number of physicians in the country, according to a recent report from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the 15 largest GI physician group practices followed by their number of physicians, as reported by Definitive Healthcare:

  1. Texas Digestive Disease Consultants: 556
  2. Gastro Health: 475
  3. Connecticut GI: 312
  4. The Oregon Clinic: 253
  5. US Digestive Health: 155
  6. Capital Digestive Care: 128
  7. Unio Specialty Care: 127
  8. Atlanta Gastroenterology: 123
  9. Minnesota Gastroenterology: 99
  10. Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida: 98
  11. Borland Groover: 87
  12. Digestive Health Associates of Texas: 82
  13. GI Alliance of Illinois: 80
  14. Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey: 80
  15. Arizona Digestive Health: 76

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast