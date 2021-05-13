10 gastroenterologists to know

Satya Allaparthi, MD. Sutter Health (Castro Valley, Calif.). Dr. Allaparthi received his medical degree from Andhra Medical College in India. He completed his internal medicine residency at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass.

Dennis Black, MD. Le Bonheur Children's Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). Dr. Black specializes in pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric liver disease and nutrition. He's a professor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.

Elizabeth Bollinger, MD. Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group (Gonzales, La.). Dr. Bollinger became interested in the medical field as a child and remains interested in advances in the field. She received her medical degree and completed her residency at New Orleans-based Louisiana State University School of Medicine.

Piet de Groen, MD. University of Minnesota Physicians (Minneapolis). Dr. de Groen treats adults with colon and rectal polyps, specializing in colonoscopies and endoscopies. His research interests include colorectal cancer prevention and endoscopy quality.

Charles Owen, MD. Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (Southlake). Dr. Owen's specialties include advanced endoscopy and hepatology. Along with his medical degree, he holds a master's in business administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Scott Plaehn, DO. Michigan Gastroenterology Institute (East Lansing). Dr. Plaehn's clinical interests include upper and lower endoscopy diagnostics and abdominal paracentesis and esophageal manometry. He received his medical degree from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at MetroHealth System in Cleveland.

Nina Singh, MD. Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. Dr. Singh joined Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in 2012. During her fellowship and residency at the University of Illinois Medical Center in Chicago, she researched the role of a protein-based signaling pathway in producing liver cancer.

Nathan Tofteland, MD. Wichita (Kan.) Gastroenterology. Dr. Tofteland received his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita. He also completed dual residencies in internal medicine and pediatrics there.

Roopa Vemulapalli, MD. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). Dr. Vemulapalli moderates the Division of Digestive and Liver Diseases' Quality Control Officer and Morbidity and Mortality Conference. She's currently researching the efficacy of a capsule endoscopy in the small intestine.

John Walsh, MD. Huron Gastro (Ypsilanti, Mich.). Dr. Wash's clinical interests include inflammatory bowel disease and esophageal and peptic disorders. He's a subinvestigator at Huron Gastro's research department.



