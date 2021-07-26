Here are 10 gastroenterologists to know:

Eduardo Alcocer, MD. Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology. Dr. Alcocer earned his medical degree from Autonomous University of Guadalajara in Mexico. He completed a residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and a fellowship at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

David Benage, MD. Gateway Gastroenterology (Chesterfield, Mo.). Dr. Benage earned his medical degree from University of Missouri in Columbia. He completed his residency at St. John's Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis and a fellowship at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Eric Chu, MD. Mission Heritage Medical Group (Mission Viejo, Calif.). Dr. Chu received his medical degree from the University of California at Los Angeles School of Medicine. He completed a residency at Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center.

Elias Dabul, MD. GastroHealth (Miami). Dr. Dabul earned his medical degree from La Universidad Central del Este in the Dominican Republic. He then completed his residency and fellowship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, now known as John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital.

Dina Halegoua De Marzio, MD. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia). Dr. Halegoua De Marzio earned her medical degree from the Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia. She then completed a residency and fellowship at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals.

David Jager, MD. Capital Digestive Care (Silver Spring, Md.). Dr. Jager earned his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. He completed his residency at George Washington University Medical Center in Washington, D.C., and a fellowship at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Spencer Jenkins, MD. Carolina Digestive Disease and Palmetto Endoscopy Suite (Columbia, S.C.). Dr. Jenkins earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He completed his residency at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va. He also completed a fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.

Eugene Lam, MD. Desert Care Network (La Quinta, Calif.). Dr. Lam earned his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He completed a residency at the Boston Medical Center and a fellowship at UCLA Medical Center.

David Maddock, MD. Prima CARE (Fall River, Mass.). Dr. Maddock earned his medical degree from the University of Dublin Trinity College School of Medicine in Ireland. He completed his residency at Brown University in Providence, R.I., followed by a fellowship at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, Mass.

Erica Samuel, MD. GI Associates (Milwaukee). Dr. Samuel earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, where she also completed her residency and fellowship.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a gastroenterologist for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.