10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology to know:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Michael Butensky, MD. Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates (Hartford). Dr. Butensky is the president and managing partner of Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates. He has interests in pancreaticobiliary disease, colon cancer screening and the management of inflammatory bowel disease. He has published various articles in peer-reviewed journals.

Andrew Heiner, MD. Granite Peaks Gastroenterology (Sandy, Utah). Dr. Heiner has been in practice for more than 20 years. His goal is to provide meaningful help to patients in need. He is affiliated with Alta View Hospital in Sandy and Lone Peak Hospital in Draper, both in Utah.

Roger Huey, MD. Digestive Health Specialists (Tupelo, Miss.). Dr. Huey has been with Digestive Health Specialists since 2005. He previously served as chief medical resident at University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. He practiced privately in Greenwood, Miss., before moving to Tupelo in 2003.

Hack Jae Kim, MD. Arizona Centers for Digestive Health (Phoenix). Dr. Kim has 21 years of experience in gastroenterology. He has expertise in esophageal cancer, gastrointestinal motility, colon cancer and more. He has been published in various gastroenterology journals including the American Journal of Gastroenterology, Gut, and Neurogastroenterology & Motility.

Haleh Pazwash, MD. Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey (Ridgewood). In addition to practicing at the Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey, Dr. Pazwash is also chair of the division of gastroenterology at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Before her current roles, she served as Valley Hospital's chair of the endoscopy committee until 2017. Dr. Pazwash has also volunteered as an associate clinical professor at St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center in New York City.

Lauren Schwartz, MD. Manhattan Gastroenterology (New York City). Dr. Schwartz has a special interest in general gastroenterology, women's health, colon cancer screening and more. Her evaluations and treatment plans often include nutritional interventions and lifestyle modifications. She is a member of various organizations including the American Gastroenterological Association, American College of Gastroenterology and more.

Doris Strader, MD. The University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington). Dr. Strader runs a liver clinic at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She has been conducting gastroenterology and hepatology clinical treatment trials for over 10 years. She is the principal investigator for a clinical trial of eosinophilic esophagitis and co-investigator in treatment trials of hepatitis C and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Andrew Su, MD. Gateway Gastroenterology (Chesterfield, Mo.). Dr. Su has been with Gateway Gastroenterology since 1996. He has an interest in technological advances in endoscopy. He is a member of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Clinton Wallis, MD. Digestive Disease Specialists (Oklahoma City). Dr. Wallis is board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. He has been with Digestive Disease Specialists since 2006. Dr. Clinton is a member of a variety of organizations including the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Society of Gastroenterological Endoscopy and more.

Richard Wille, MD. Center for Digestive Health (Troy, Mich.). In addition to his role at the Center for Digestive Health, Dr. Wille is also the director of the endoscopy unit at William Beaumont Hospital in Troy. In 1993, he served as the chief medical resident at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He has presented papers about gastrointestinal diseases at national conferences.