10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: Editor's Note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.

This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.

Neena Abraham, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Abraham is also director of the Institute for Research and Education for the American College of Gastroenterology. She was most recently named the 2021 Healio & American College of Gastroenterology disruptive innovator in clinical medicine.

Christopher Almario, MD. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Dr. Almario is also an assistant professor of medicine at Cedars-Sinai. He is a recipient of the American College of Gastroenterology Junior Faculty Development Grant.

Emanuelle Bellaguarda, MD. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago). Dr. Bellaguarda is an assistant professor of medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. She is an advisory board member for several companies, including Pfizer, Prometheus Laboratories and the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

Marc Bissonnette, MD. University of Chicago Medical Center. Dr. Bissonnette is also an associate professor of medicine at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He is working to develop a blood test for colorectal cancer and plans to use it on Chicago’s South Side to reduce healthcare disparities.

Paul Dambowy, MD. MNGI Digestive Health (Minneapolis). Dr. Dambowy was recently appointed CMO at MNGI Digestive Health. He was previously the organization's site medical director at its Woodbury (Minn.) Endoscopy Center and Clinic.

Samuel Giordano, MD. Cooper University Digestive (Camden, N.J.). Dr. Giordano is also an assistant professor of medicine at the Cooper Medical School of Glassboro, N.J.-based Rowan University. His special interests include general gastroenterology, colorectal cancer screening, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux and nutrition.

Andrew Ippoliti, MD. Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles). Dr. Ippoliti is the associate chief of gastroenterology and is a clinical medicine professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles. He has served on several advisory boards and lectured at medical centers nationwide.

Kambiz Kadkhodayan, MD. AdventHealth (Orlando, Fla.). Dr. Kadkhodayan is the program director of the advanced endoscopy fellowship at AdventHealth's Center for Interventional Endoscopy. His clinical interests include management of patients with obesity and complex gastrointestinal diseases.

Michael Kattah, MD. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco). Dr. Kattah is also an assistant professor at the University of California San Francisco. His research focuses on why people develop inflammatory bowel disease and how to choose the best medications for each patient.

Nikrad Shahnavaz, MD. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Dr. Shahnavaz is also an associate professor at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. He has published several scientific articles, co-authored a book on gastroenterology and has presented at conferences internationally.