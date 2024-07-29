What ASCs need to know before adding cardiology

Cardiology is one of the biggest opportunities for ASC growth as procedures are increasingly approved for the outpatient setting.

In 2021, cardiology procedures received the highest estimated Medicare payment increases, making it the fastest growing ASC specialty, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report.

Tracy Helmer, administrator of Mesa, Ariz.-based Tri-City Surgical Centers, joined Becker's to discuss what ASCs need to know about adding a cardiology service line.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What do ASCs need to know before adding a cardiology service line?

Tracy Helmer: The biggest thing I can advise is that people wanting to venture into cardiology need to know this is a critical care specialty. It requires critically trained techs, nurses and practitioners who are familiar with the risks, technology and treatments involved. These may not be present in the standard ASC patient. Things like screening patients differently and having well-trained cardiac rad techs and heart techs are key. You can't put a surgery tech in a catheterization lab or a cardiology case and expect them not to feel uncomfortable.

For example, one of my prior places was a hybrid ASC with general, cosmetic surgery and pediatrics on one side and a cardiology catheterization lab on the other. Creating staff teams trained for their specific areas creates the best safety profile for patients. ASCs that do cardiology need to provide this for their patients if we expect more procedures to come to the ASC space. It's an absolute must.