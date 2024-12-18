VUMC pediatric cardiology chief to step down

Scott Baldwin, MD, chief of the division of pediatric cardiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, is stepping down in 2025.

Dr. Baldwin, who has served as division chief since 2004, will step down in the late spring/early summer of 2025 and will retire from the faculty in June 2026, according to a Dec. 18 news release.

In addition to serving as division chief, Dr. Baldwin helped launch the Pediatric Heart Institute at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, where he has served as co-director since its founding.

Under Dr. Baldwin's leadership, the pediatric cardiology division more than tripled the number of pediatric heart patients the division cares for.

VUMC will conduct a national search to identify a successor for Dr. Baldwin, the release said.