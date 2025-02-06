Vanderbilt Health acquires Tennessee cardiology practice

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center entered an agreement to acquire Tennova Healthcare's cardiology practice in Clarksville, Tenn.

The clinic is led by David Amlicke, MD, and Thomas Killian, MD, according to a Feb. 3 news release.

The practice pairs with Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute's existing clinic in Hopkinsville, Ky., to expand care to Vanderbilt Health patients.

Dr. Amlicke and Dr. Killian see patients for general cardiology visits, specialty consultations and cardiac surgical clearance.

Dr. Amlicke is board certified in cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology and interventional cardiology. Dr. Killian is board certified in cardiovascular disease, clinical cardiac electrophysiology and internal medicine.

Vanderbilt Health acquired the practice from a subsidiary of Community Health Systems. The acquisition is effective Feb. 1, the release said.