The specialist shortage quietly threatening ASCs

As demand continues to outstrip the supply of cardiologists across the U.S., sonography has emerged as a specialty area of heightened shortage that further threatens cardiovascular care, especially at ASCs and outpatient sites.

While the number of U.S. sonography graduates rose by 23% between 2011 and 2021, open sonographer positions grew by 36%. During the same time frame, the number of ultrasound exams performed nationally surged by 55%, according to a study published March 27 by the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine.

Ultrasounds are an essential link in the cardiovascular care pipeline, according to an April 6 blog published by Tacoma, Wash.,-based MultiCare announcing anew partnership between its Pulse Heart Institute and the Arizona Heart Foundation in Phoenix. The partnership recently launcehed the satellite School of Cardiac Ultrasound to address the workforce shortage through a one-year accelerated program.

In December 2025, the program graduated its first cohort of students, with 75% going on to fill critical roles at MultiCare and the Pulse Heart Institute.

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