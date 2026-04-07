Salem Health settles antitrust lawsuit

Salem (Ore.) Health has settled an antitrust lawsuit brought against it by Oregon Heart Center, avoiding a trial that had been scheduled for April 20, according to an April 6 report by the Salem Reporter.

The lawsuit, filed by the Salem-based independent cardiac care center in September 2024, alleged Salem Health engaged in anticompetitive practices to monopolize cardiology services, including limiting referrals and steering patients away from independent providers.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Marion County Circuit Court Judge James Edmonds dismissed the case Feb. 10 following the private agreement.

The suit initially sought $15 million in damages and included defamation claims against Salem Health CEO Cheryl Nester Wolfe, some of which were dismissed prior to the settlement.In a joint statement to the Salem Reporter, both organizations said they “amicably resolved their legal dispute and look forward to serving the Salem community together.”

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