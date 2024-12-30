River Region Cardiology data breach impacts 500,000 patients

Montgomery, Ala.-based River Region Cardiology Associates has filed a notice of data breach with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights.

The notice, filed Dec. 11, says that sensitive information of around 500,000 patients has been compromised, according to a Dec. 27 press release from JD Supra.

The practice has yet to post a notice of data breach on its website, and what personal information was leaked is not yet known.

The breach resulted from a "hacking / IT incident" involving a network server, and after learning that sensitive consumer data was accessible to an unauthorized party, River Region Cardiology reviewed the compromised files to determine what information was leaked and which consumers were impacted.