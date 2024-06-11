Philips launches new cardiac workstation platform

Claire Wallace  

Philips has introduced its new Cardiac Workstation, a cardiac platform that could accelerate clinical decision-making in patient care. 

The workstation will initially be available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa as it pends FDA clearance in the U.S., according to a June 11 press release. 

The new system uses algorithms to access, analyze, and manage electrocardiograph data either remotely or at the point of care, streamlining data collection and reducing administrative workload. 

The workstation allows clinicians easy workflow through scroll and swipe functions, the ability to access and view accurate demographic information and deep clinical data, and a system that can easily interoperate with multiple enterprise systems.

