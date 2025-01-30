Patients reach data breach settlement with New Jersey cardiology practice

Mulkay Cardiology Consultants at Holy Name Medical Center in Hackensack, N.J., has settled a class action lawsuit over allegations that it failed to adequately protect patient information during a 2023 data breach, according to a Jan. 27 report from Top Class Actions.

On Nov. 3, 2023, Mulkay filed a notice of data breach for the incident, which occurred Sept. 1-5, 2023, and affected 79,582 people.

The breach allegedly compromised sensitive patient information, including Social Security numbers and health insurance data.

Though the practice has agreed to pay a sum to resolve allegations, it has not admitted wrongdoing.

Under the terms of the settlement, patients can receive reimbursement for data breach-related expenses, including unreimbursed bank fees, communication charges, travel expenses, credit-related costs and up to three hours of lost time at a rate of $25 per hour.