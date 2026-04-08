Mount Sinai launches heart valve disease institute

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has launched the Adams Valve Institute to expand care for patients with heart valve disease.

The institute’s centers of excellence will provide treatment for aortic valve disease and the Ross procedure, Marfan syndrome and other connective tissue disorders, arrhythmic mitral valve prolapse, radiation-induced heart disease, adult congenital heart disease and complex reoperative valve surgery, according to an April 7 news release from Mount Sinai.

Heart valve disease impacts between eight and 11 million people in the U.S.

Under the leadership of David Adams, MD, cardiac-surgeon-in-chief of the health system, The Mount Sinai Hospital performs the highest volume of mitral and tricuspid valve repairs and advanced aortic root operations in New York.

The institute also aims to reduce barriers to care through initiatives including standardizing physician licensing, improving payer policies and expanding transparency in outcomes reporting.

Ismail El-Hamamsy, MD, PhD, director of aortic surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System, will serve as the inaugural director of the Adams Valve Institute, the release said.

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