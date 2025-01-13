Missouri patient alleges in lawsuit wrong heart surgery medication given

A Harrisonville, Mo., patient has sued Kansas City-based Research Medical Center, alleging staff gave him a drug he was allergic to during heart surgery prep two years ago, according to a Jan. 11 report in the Kansas City Star.

John Sroufe alleges he was administered chlorohexidine while undergoing preparations for a coronary artery bypass graft on Jan. 25, 2023, even though exposure to the medication had caused him difficulty breathing in the past.

According to the lawsuit, it was noted on his chart that he had had a bad reaction to the disinfectant.

When Mr. Sroufe went under for surgery, chlorohexidine was allegedly applied to his chest as a disinfectant anyway, causing him to go into anaphylactic shock and stop breathing, according to the report.

He has to receive an artificial lung and be admitted to the ICU to fully recover.

Along with Research Medical Center, the lawsuit names the surgeon who was supposed to perform cardiac bypass, accusing both the surgeon and the hospital of negligence.