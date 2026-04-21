Mercy pilots virtual cardiology program in rural Arkansas

Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy has launched a pilot program to expand access to cardiovascular care for rural patients through a collaboration with Marshall, Ark.-based Boston Mountain Rural Health Center.

The initiative connects patients in Northwest Arkansas with Mercy cardiologists via virtual visits hosted at Boston Mountain’s Huntsville, Ark., clinic. The program was developed in partnership with Bentonville, Ark.-based Heartland Whole Health Institute, according to an April 17 system news release.

Patients visit the local clinic for appointments, where staff facilitate virtual consultations with Mercy specialists. The model is designed to reduce barriers such as long travel distances and wait times for cardiology services.

Mercy’s cardiology team is working with Boston Mountain clinicians to establish standardized care protocols to support coordination and transitions of care across sites, according to the release.

Heartland Whole Health Institute will monitor the pilot and analyze results to inform future telehealth efforts in rural Arkansas.

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