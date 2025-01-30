Lawsuit against Texas cardiologist for alleged anticompetitive conduct dismissed 

A lawsuit alleging anticompetitive conduct against cardiologist Ricardo Cigarroa, MD, and Laredo Medical Center was dismissed on Jan. 28, according to a the Laredo Morning Times.

"I am grateful that the federal court has agreed with us and dismissed DHL’s lawsuit," Dr. Cigarroa told the publication. "After three years defending doctors’ rights and my family’s name, I’m glad I can set these distractions aside. I hope we can all get back to putting our patients first."

Doctors Hospital of Laredo and Laredo Physicians Group filed the suit in October 2021, alleging Dr. Cigarroa conspired with Cigarroa Institute, a cardiology outpatient clinic, and Laredo Medical Center to engage in "anticompetitive and tortious behavior" to block recruitment efforts. The suit claimed Dr. Cigarroa issued threats to Doctors Hospital, Laredo Physicians Group, and prospective interventional cardiologists, leading them to decline job offers.

The final judgment Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, ruling that Doctors Hospital of Laredo and Laredo Physicians Group "shall take nothing" from their claims against Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa, Cigarroa Heart and Vascular Institute and Laredo Medical Center.

"I have spent my life practicing medicine in Laredo as an independent physician. In 2021, I spoke out when I saw Doctors Hospital of Laredo moving away from local, independent doctors like me, and against a model of care that I felt would endanger our community," Dr. Cigarroa said. "I was glad when Laredo Medical Center welcomed us to work more closely with them. DHL responded by suing me. Today, the court held it shouldn’t be in the business of telling doctors where they have to work, and I agree. Patients should get to choose their doctors, not corporations or courts."