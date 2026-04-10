Cardiology malpractice cases by the numbers

The two most frequent complaining categories in cardiology malpractice cases are diagnosis-related and medical treatment claims, according to a cardiology malpractice report from The Doctor’s Company.

The dataset covers 321 closed cardiology malpractice cases spanning 2010 to 2025.

To improve patient care and reduce risk, providers should apply the following strategies: Postablation symptoms such as fever, fatigue, nausea, or vomiting warrant prompt assessment and management rather than watchful waiting. Clinicians should remain vigilant about cognitive biases, for example, attributing fever and vomiting to the flu during flu season could reflect anchoring bias in medically complex patients. When patients report concerning symptoms, scheduling an in-office consultation, arranging a telehealth appointment, or referring them to the ED will generally yield more comprehensive insight into their condition than telephone calls or emails alone.

Here are eight stats to know:

1. Of those, 31% resulted in indemnity payments, meaning 69% were resolved without any payout to the patient.

2. When indemnity was paid, the average amount was $394,000, while the average gross expense incurred per claim, including defense costs regardless of outcome, was $79,000.

3. On the allegations side, both diagnosis-related and medical treatment claims each accounted for 36% of cases. Medication-related allegations made up 13% of claims, while surgical treatment accounted for 7%.

4. For contributing factors, clinical judgment deficiencies appeared in 69.16% of cases and were linked to a mean gross payment of $398,000.

5. Communication issues were present in 41.43% of cases, with a mean payment of $384,000.

6. Behavior-related factors appeared in 28.35% of cases but carried the highest mean payment at $429,000.

7. Documentation issues appeared in 22.43% of cases at $387,000, and technical skill deficiencies in 13.40% of cases at $404,000.

8. The two most critical risk reduction insights are that failure to diagnose remains the top allegation, and that postablation symptoms like fever, nausea, or vomiting require prompt in-person or telehealth evaluation rather than phone or email management alone.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.