Cardiologist files lawsuit against former employer claiming retaliation

A cardiologist has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, claiming he was fired after bringing up concerns about another physician, according to a Nov. 22 report by FOX 17.

Daniel West, MD, shared a report with Trinity Health Muskegon (Mich.) showing that another physician was misinterpreting test results and performing unnecessary procedures.

The report was shared with hospital officials in July. According to the lawsuit, Dr. West was suspended over a behavior concern a few weeks after sharing the report.

Dr. West claims he was told to destroy the report, as it violated privacy laws. He complied and returned to the hospital Aug. 5. Dr. West said that he was fired on Oct. 28 without cause.

The lawsuit claims retaliation and violation of Michigan's Whistleblowers' Protection Act, the report said.

Trinity Health Muskegon provided the publication with the following statement: "While we are not able to comment on the specifics of active litigation, we will vigorously defend ourselves against any allegations which are inaccurate. We remain dedicated in our efforts to uphold high standards and integrity in all aspects of our healing ministry. We will continue to ensure that our actions are in the best interest of the patients and community we serve."