Augusta Health earns outpatient cardiology accreditation

Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health has earned the American College of Cardiology's Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services, according to a June 25 report from the Augusta Free Press.

It earned the accreditation in May following an on-site review of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients with heart failure.

The review takes into consideration prehospital care, early stabilization, acute care, transitional care and clinical quality measures.

Augusta Health is one of 18 hospitals across the nation to attain a higher level of heart failure recognition.

The accreditation recognizes facilities that not only handle severe heart failure cases, but that also provide and work with outpatient clinics to offer follow-up care and services to heart failure patients.