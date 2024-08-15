Auburn Heart Institute works to fill void of shuttering practice

Auburn (N.Y.) Cardiology Associates plans to shutter its office after 40 years.

When the facility closes Sept. 30, one cardiologist, Marc Baker, MD, will join the Auburn Heart Institute, the hospital's cardiac care center, according to an Aug. 15 report from The Citizen.

Dr. Baker will begin seeing patients at the hospital Oct. 1. His existing patients at Auburn Cardiology Associates will be informed of his move, and they will have the option to continue as his patient or seek another cardiologist.

When the practice shutters, Auburn Community Hospital's heart institute hopes to fill the void, the report said.

After Dr. Baker arrives, there will be four cardiologists and two mid-level providers at the institute. When the institute opened in 2023, it had two cardiologists and one mid-level provider.