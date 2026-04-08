Alabama cardiology group experiences cybersecurity incident

Alabaster, Ala.-based Heart South Cardiovascular Group has provided notice of a data security incident.

In November 2025, Heart South was informed that an unauthorized party claimed to have accessed and possessed Heart South data. A forensic investigation did not find any evidence of unauthorized access or data theft, but the unauthorized party recently posted limited Heart South information on the dark web, according to a recent notice from Heart South.

Information that may have been impacted includes full names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, treatments, procedures, diagnoses, medications and health insurance information.

At this point, Heart South does not have any evidence that any personal information has been used for identity theft as a direct result of the incident, the notice said.

Heart South has locations in Alabaster, Clanton and Centreville, Ala.

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