5 numbers making cardiologists nervous

From declining reimbursements to physician burn out, here are five numbers making cardiologists nervous:

2.83%: The cut made by CMS to its 2025 physician payment rule, continuing the trend of declining reimbursements.

Nearly 50%: Almost half of all private cardiology practices were a part of a private equity portfolio, according to MedAxiom's 2024 "Cardiovascular Provider Compensation and Production Survey."

22 million: About 22 million Americans need to travel almost 90 miles round trip to seek specialty cardiology care, according to a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

29%: Medicare reimbursements have fallen by nearly 30% for cardiology, with even greater declines for cardiac and thoracic surgery, according to a study published in INQUIRY: The Journal of Health Care Organization, Provision, and Financing.

66%: Two-thirds of cardiologists reported they have felt burned out for at least 13 months, according to the "Medscape Cardiologist Burnout & Depression Report 2024."