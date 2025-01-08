5 cardiology devices to know

Here are five devices in the cardiology space that Becker's reported on last year to keep tabs on in 2025:

1. In December, DocGo, a mobile medical services provider, expanded its partnership with SHL Telemedicine to integrate its 12-lead ECG devices across its mobile healthcare network nationwide. The partnership will allow for high-quality ECG screenings to take place in patients' homes and in underserved communities, after which a cardiologist will review and share the results with the patient.

2. Medical devicemaker BrightHeart earned FDA clearance in November for its artificial intelligence software designed to transform prenatal ultrasound evaluations of the fetal heart. BrightHeart's new AI software offers a solution to some of these challenges, allowing clinicians in resource-constrained practices to improve the detection of morphological abnormalities suggestive of CHDs.

3. Healthcare tech company Siemens Healthineers received FDA clearance in August for its Acuson Origin, a dedicated cardiovascular ultrasound system powered by artificial intelligence features. The AI-assisted system is designed to help physicians in performing diagnostic, structural heart disease and electrophysiology-related procedures more efficiently.

4. In February, Digital healthcare company Delve Health partnered to integrate AliveCor's EKG device with its LiveCare Link + smart RPM gateway. AliveCor's KardiaMobile 6L device can be used by patients and providers to monitor heart rhythm and detect abnormalities in real-time.

5. Philips earned FDA clearance in January for its new transesophageal echocardiography ultrasound transducer, the X11-4t Mini 3D TEE, a minimally invasive option for cardiac patients. The TEE transducer helps cardiologists by providing detailed images of the heart and other internal structures, and it has the potential to reduce anesthesia during minimally invasive procedures