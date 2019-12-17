3 things to know about general surgeon salary growth & hospital revenue generated

Two reports showed increased pay and revenue generated for general surgeons this year:

1. General surgeons were one of the top paid specialists, according to the 2019 inpatient/outpatient revenue survey from Merritt Hawkins, earning $350,000 on average.

2. According to Doximity's 2019 U.S. physician employment report, general surgeons saw a 6 percent growth in compensation this year.

3. General surgery remains a high earning specialty for hospitals, according to Merritt Hawkins' inpatient/outpatient revenue survey. General surgeons came in the No. 6 spot for the highest revenue generating specialties, generating $2,707,317 on average. The amount of revenue general surgeons generated rose 24 percent from 2016, when the average revenue generated was $2,169,673.

More articles on benchmarking:

Physicians in these cities got the biggest pay raise in 2019 — New Orleans got 10%

Physicians who work in these cities earn the most — Milwaukee is No. 1

10 cities with the highest demand for physicians

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.