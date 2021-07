Forty-six percent of physicians reported their financial state as worse in 2020 than 2019, Medical Economics reported in its 92nd physician report.

Medical Economics collected data from physicians who responded to email invitations during the first quarter.

Top five reasons physicians' finances worsened:

1. Lost revenue or increased expenses due to COVID-19

2. More time spent on uncompensated tasks

3. Lower reimbursement

4. Higher overhead

5. Greater technology costs