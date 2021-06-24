Top 10 states for RN, CRNA, PA pay

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics provides data on the average salaries of various healthcare professionals.
Here are the top 10 states with the highest salaries for registered nurses, certified registered nurse anesthetists and physician assistants:
1. California: $120,560
2. Hawaii: $104,830
3. Massachusetts: $96,250
4. Oregon: $96,230
5. Alaska: $95,270
6. Washington: $91,310
7. New York: $89,760
8. Nevada: $89,750
9. New Jersey: $85,720
10. Connecticut: $84,850
Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists:
1. Wyoming: $243,310
2. Montana: $239,380
3. Oregon: $234,750
4. Wisconsin: $233,600
5. California: $227,290
6. Iowa: $202,400
7. Massachusetts: $201,890
8. New York: $200,350
9. Illinois: $199,660
10. Connecticut: $198,750
1. Alaska: $150,430
2. Connecticut: $146,110
3. Rhode Island: $135,800
4. California: $135,180
5. Nevada: $134,710
6. New Jersey: $131,210
7. Vermont: $128,050
8. New York: $126,370
9. Washington: $129,910
10. New Hampshire: $124,080