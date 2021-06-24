Top 10 states for RN, CRNA, PA pay

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics provides data on the average salaries of various healthcare professionals.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest salaries for registered nurses, certified registered nurse anesthetists and physician assistants:

Registered Nurse:

1. California: $120,560

2. Hawaii: $104,830

3. Massachusetts: $96,250

4. Oregon: $96,230

5. Alaska: $95,270

6. Washington: $91,310

7. New York: $89,760

8. Nevada: $89,750

9. New Jersey: $85,720

10. Connecticut: $84,850

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists:

1. Wyoming: $243,310

2. Montana: $239,380

3. Oregon: $234,750

4. Wisconsin: $233,600

5. California: $227,290

6. Iowa: $202,400

7. Massachusetts: $201,890

8. New York: $200,350

9. Illinois: $199,660

10. Connecticut: $198,750

Physician Assistants:

1. Alaska: $150,430

2. Connecticut: $146,110

3. Rhode Island: $135,800

4. California: $135,180

5. Nevada: $134,710

6. New Jersey: $131,210

7. Vermont: $128,050

8. New York: $126,370

9. Washington: $129,910

10. New Hampshire: $124,080