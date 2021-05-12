10 highest-paying states for physician assistants

Physician assistants earn the highest salary in Alaska, followed by Connecticut and Rhode Island, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.

The overall average salary for PAs is $116,080, according to the March 31 report.

Here are the top-paying states:

1. Alaska: $150,430

2. Connecticut: $146,110

3. Rhode Island: $135,800

4. California: $135,180

5. Nevada: $134,710

6. New Jersey: $131,210

7. Vermont: $128,050

8. .New York: $126,370

9. Washington: $129,910

10. New Hampshire: $124,080

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.