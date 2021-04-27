The specialties spending the most, least time on paperwork

Infectious disease specialists spend the most time on paperwork and administration, clocking more than 24 hours per week on average, according to the 2021 Medscape Physician Compensation Report. Anesthesiologists and ophthalmologists, on the other hand, spend less time with about 10 hours per week on average.

The report surveyed 17,903 physicians in more than 29 specialties from Oct. 6, 2020, to Feb. 11.

Five specialties spending the most time per week on average for paperwork and administration:

1. Infectious diseases: 24.2 hours

2. Public health and preventative medicine: 20.7 hours

3. Nephrology: 19.8 hours

4. Internal medicine: 19.7 hours

5. Pathology: 19 hours

Five specialties spending the least time per week on average for paperwork and administration:

1. Anesthesiology: 10.1 hours

2. Ophthalmology: 10.3 hours

3. Radiology: 11.6 hours

4. Otolaryngology: 12.6 hours

5. Plastic surgery: 12.7 hours

