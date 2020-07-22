Specialty practice ranks No. 1 in pay for graduate degree holders
The highest-paying profession for those with a graduate, professional or doctoral degree is specialty physician practice, according to a new ranking by business insurance resource AdvisorSmith.
AdvisorSmith used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs that require graduate education and to determine the annual median salary for each profession.
The top five highest-paying jobs requiring high-level education:
1. Specialist physicians, except pediatric
Total jobs: 390,680
Annual median salary: $206,500
2. Family medicine physicians
Jobs: 109,370
Annual median salary: $205,590
3. General internal medicine physicians
Jobs: 44,610
Annual median salary: $201,590
4. General pediatricians
Jobs: 29,740
Annual median salary: $175,310
5. Nurse anesthetists
Jobs: 43,570
Annual median salary: $174,790
