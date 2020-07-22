Specialty practice ranks No. 1 in pay for graduate degree holders

The highest-paying profession for those with a graduate, professional or doctoral degree is specialty physician practice, according to a new ranking by business insurance resource AdvisorSmith.

AdvisorSmith used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs that require graduate education and to determine the annual median salary for each profession.

The top five highest-paying jobs requiring high-level education:

1. Specialist physicians, except pediatric

Total jobs: 390,680

Annual median salary: $206,500

2. Family medicine physicians

Jobs: 109,370

Annual median salary: $205,590

3. General internal medicine physicians

Jobs: 44,610

Annual median salary: $201,590

4. General pediatricians

Jobs: 29,740

Annual median salary: $175,310

5. Nurse anesthetists

Jobs: 43,570

Annual median salary: $174,790

