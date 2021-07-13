Pay for top 15 recruited specialties

Merritt Hawkins, a national physician recruitment and healthcare consulting firm, provided the most recruited medical specialties in its "2020 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives and the Impact of COVID-19."

Here is the annual compensation for the top 15 specialties on the list, based on data from Medscape's 2021 "Physician Compensation Report."



Note: Compensation for nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified registered nurse anesthetists was taken from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Hospitalist compensation is from Medscape's 2020 "Hospitalist Compensation Report."



Family medicine: $236,000

Nurse practitioner: $114,510

Psychiatry: $275,000

Radiology: $413,000

Internal medicine: $248,000

OB-GYN: $312,000

Cardiology: $459,000

Oncology: $403,000*

Physician assistant: $116,080

Anesthesiology: $378,000

Hospitalist: $267,000

Certified registered nurse anesthetists: $189,190

Gastroenterology: $406,000

Neurology: $290,000

Orthopedic surgery: $511,000



*Merritt Hawkins combined oncology and hematology for its ranking; however, hematologist salary data was unavailable.