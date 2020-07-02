Pandemic fears driving patients away from hospitals, survey finds

More patients are seeking alternative care sites in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey commissioned by healthcare real estate company REIT Physicians Realty Trust.

Researchers surveyed 2,018 respondents across five markets: Atlanta, Dallas, Louisville, Ky., Phoenix and Minneapolis.

Here are three things to know:

1. Most patients (76.5 percent) preferred seeking care in an off-campus medical office, while 23.5 percent didn't mind if a satellite office was connected to a hospital.

2. While the majority of patients (53.8 percent) agreed to having a surgery in a hospital when recommended by a surgeon, 46.2 percent said they would request a surgery take place at a surgery center.

3. Surveyors believe consumer expectations around cleanliness, hygiene and safety will change as a result of new CDC guidelines.

