Kansas City's largest surgery centers by surgeon

The Kansas City Business Journal created a list of the largest outpatient surgery centers in Kansas City, Mo., and the surrounding area.

The publication sorted the surgery centers by the number of clinicians affiliated with the center.

Here are the largest surgery centers with number of surgeons:

1. AdventHealth Surgery Center Shawnee Mission in Merriam, Kan.: 142 surgeons

Tied for 2. Mid-America Surgery Institute in Overland Park, Kan.: 98 surgeons

Tied for 2. Overland Park (Kan.) Surgery Center: 98 surgeons

Tied for 2. Saint Luke's Surgicenter-Lee's Summit (Mo.): 98 surgeons

5. University Health in Kansas City, Mo.: 91 surgeons

More articles on surgery centers:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.