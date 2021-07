How the most in-demand medical specialties have changed in the past 5 years

Family medicine and psychiatry are two medical specialties highly sought in the U.S., while neurology has only just risen to the top of the list.

Here are the top five most in-demand specialties from the past five years, according to data from Merritt Hawkins and Doximity:

2021

Neurology

Psychiatry

Gastroenterology

Hematology/Oncology

Dermatology

2020

Family medicine

Internal medicine

Emergency medicine

Psychiatry

Obstetrics and gynecology

2019

Family medicine

Psychiatry

Obstetrics and gynecology

Internal medicine

Radiology

2018

Family medicine

Internal medicine

Emergency medicine

Psychiatry

Obstetrics and gynecology

2017

Family medicine

Psychiatry

Internal medicine

Nurse practitioner

Obstetrics and gynecology

2016

Family medicine

Psychiatry

Internal medicine

Hospitalists

Nurse practitioners