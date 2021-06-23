What are the most 'in demand' specialities? Neurology tops the list

Neurologists, gastroenterologists and otolaryngologists are among the most in-demand specialties, according to a report from Merrit Hawkins.

The report, "Will there be a doctor in the house?" examines trends in physician demand and shortages. Specialties considered to be in"absolute demand" were determined by the number of job openings versus the number of physicians in a given specialty.

Here's the top 10 specialties in "absolute demand":

1. Neurology

2. Psychiatry

3. Gastroenterology

4. Hematology/Oncology

5. Dermatology

6. Urology

7. Otolaryngology

8. Geriatrics

9. Rheumatology

10. Family Medicine

Access the full report here.