Healthcare employees' views on how systems are handling COVID-19 — 5 insights

Healthcare employees are recognizing their organizations' efforts to support patients and minimize risks during COVID-19, according to a new healthcare industry report from Perceptyx, an employee survey and people analytics platform.

Perceptyx's July 2020 "Healthcare Insights During Crisis" report includes feedback from about 200,000 healthcare employees across a dozen U.S. organizations.

Five findings:

1. Eighty-five percent of employees believed their health system was doing what was necessary to support patients during the pandemic.

2. Eighty-two percent clearly understood what their health system was doing to minimize health risks.

3. Two-thirds of employees said health systems were providing sufficient resources and technology for working remotely, applying COVID-19-related policies consistently and making every effort to protect job security.

4. Compared to employees working in other industries, healthcare employees were less satisfied with access to resources and efforts to protect job security.

5. They were also less inclined to believe that healthcare employers made staff health and well-being a top priority.

