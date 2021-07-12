7 statistics on physician assistant pay in 2021

Listen Here are seven details on physician assistant pay in 2021: According to a June 25 Medscape physician assistant compensation report, the mean salary for physician assistants is $126,000. Critical care is the highest earning specialty at $139,000 per year. Physician assistants working in the operating room and in surgery earn the highest when compared to other workplace settings, at $139,000. According to U.S. News & World Report, physician assistant pay has continuously risen since 2010, when the average salary was below $90,000. The five cities with the highest physician assistant salary are Salinas, Calif.; Leominster, Mass.; Waterbury, Conn.; Danbury, Conn.; and New Bern, N.C. According to the 2021 American Academy of PAs salary report, the top six states for annual base salary are Alaska, California, Washington, Hawaii, Vermont and Wyoming, the last three of which were tied. The five states with the lowest annual base salary are Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisiana and Alabama.

