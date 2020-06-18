7 insights on healthcare staffing during the pandemic

Forty-three percent of healthcare employers continued or increased recruiting efforts during the pandemic, according to a new survey.

The Medicus Firm collected 449 responses from two separate surveys administered to 13,000-plus contacts representing employers in physician groups, clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems. The first survey was conducted April 21-27, and the second was distributed May 28 to June 4.

Seven insights:

1. Nearly 60 percent of employers reported no change in position openings in the second survey period, up from 46 percent in the initial survey.

2. Eight percent of employers reported new openings, and fewer facilities reported a decrease in open positions.

3. One-third of facilities offering elective procedures have resumed 75 percent of elective volumes.

4. The number of employers extending job offers without an on-site interview dropped 44 percent in 30 days.

5. Eighteen percent of respondents said they were willing to hire physicians, while a combined 26 percent were recruiting for advanced practice positions, nurses and non-clinical staff.

6. Seventy-five percent of employers reported on the second survey that they weren't using locum tenens providers, up 4 percent from the prior survey.

7. Employers rescinded offers for just 2 percent of newly hired providers in the second survey period, compared to 7 percent from the first survey.

