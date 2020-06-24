10 specialists most likely for net worth to hit $5M or more

Medscape released its Physician Debt and Net Worth Report 2020, showing that orthopedics has the highest percentage of surgeons that have net worth of at least $5 million.

Here is the breakdown of the top 10 specialties:

1. Orthopedics: 19 percent

2. Plastic surgery: 16 percent

3. Gastroenterology: 16 percent

4. Cardiology: 15 percent

5. Dermatology: 14 percent

6. Otolaryngology: 14 percent

7. Urology: 14 percent

8. Radiology: 13 percent

9. Ophthalmology: 13 percent

10. Anesthesiology: 12 percent

More articles on healthcare:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.