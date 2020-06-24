10 specialists most likely for net worth to hit $5M or more
Medscape released its Physician Debt and Net Worth Report 2020, showing that orthopedics has the highest percentage of surgeons that have net worth of at least $5 million.
Here is the breakdown of the top 10 specialties:
1. Orthopedics: 19 percent
2. Plastic surgery: 16 percent
3. Gastroenterology: 16 percent
4. Cardiology: 15 percent
5. Dermatology: 14 percent
6. Otolaryngology: 14 percent
7. Urology: 14 percent
8. Radiology: 13 percent
9. Ophthalmology: 13 percent
10. Anesthesiology: 12 percent
