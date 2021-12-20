10 cities with highest growth in physician pay

Charlotte, N.C., was a great city for physicians in 2021. According to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" released Dec. 16, Charlotte boasted the highest physician pay of any U.S. city in 2021, as well as the highest growth in physician pay.

Here are the top 10 cities for physician pay growth in 2021:

1. Charlotte, N.C.: 12.9 percent

2. Virginia Beach, Va.: 12.1 percent

3. St. Louis: 10.5 percent

4. Tampa, Fla.: 8.1 percent

5. Hartford, Conn.: 7.8 percent

6. Buffalo, N.Y.: 7.4 percent

7. Sacramento, Calif.: 7.1 percent

8. Orlando, Fla.: 7.0 percent

9. Nashville, Tenn.: 6.9 percent

10. Boston: 6.1 percent