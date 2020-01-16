Sutter Health is using Lyft to improve ASC, hospital transportation — 4 key details

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is collaborating with Lyft to improve transportation options for patients and staff.

Four key details:

1. The initiative was launched Jan. 13 to address transportation challenges that arise from the socioeconomic, ethnic and geographic diversity in the area where Sutter is headquartered, according to Megan Callahan, vice president of healthcare at Lyft.

2. Through pilot testing, Sutter and Lyft found that fast, reliable pick-ups helped ASC staff easily travel between care centers, generally lowered costs and reduced average emergency department wait times by 20 minutes.

3. The partnership allows different facilities to use ride-share services that best support their patient populations. For instance, patients in rural areas can access reliable transportation to and from chemotherapy, radiation or dialysis appointments.

4. Sutter staff working in the city can take Lyft rides instead of hunting for parking. Home health providers can use Lyft transportation to maximize time in each patient's home and avoid putting wear and tear on a personal vehicle.

