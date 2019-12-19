Over 40% of hospitals own an ASC + 4 more insights

Hospitals are increasingly taking ownership of ASCs and adding physician-owned ones to their portfolios, D CEO Healthcare reported based on a survey from Avanza Healthcare Strategies.

Five takeaways:

1. More than 40 percent of hospitals own an ASC, and 74 percent are pursuing or seeking ASC expansion.

2. The number of hospitals with five to seven ASCs increased 7 percent in 2019.

3. Seventy-three percent of hospitals with ASCs had joint ventures with physicians, up from 67 percent last year.

4. The number of hospitals partnering with third-party investors for ASC ownership decreased 9 percent in 2019.

5. Almost 80 percent of ASCs are managed by health systems or hospitals. Third-party management was down 21 percent in 2019.

