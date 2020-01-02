Outpatient surgical procedure market to grow at 2.1% annually through 2026, report says

The U.S. Outpatient Surgical Procedure market is expected to hit $144 billion by 2026, according to a report from Verified Market Research.

Analysts valued the market at $122 billion in 2018 and believe the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.1 percent through 2026.

Growth is being driven by the migration of procedures to the outpatient setting, because of the market's ability to deliver high-quality care at reduced prices.

Verified Market Research based its research on a Porter's five forces analysis and a SWOT analysis, which are both long-term business projection models.

