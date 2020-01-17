Compensation for ASC, hospital leaders — 5 things to know

The gap between hospital and ASC leader compensation persisted in 2018 and 2019, according to OR Manager surveys from those years.

Five compensation insights to know:

1. OR Manager's 2019 Career/Salary Survey found that 65 percent of hospital operating room leaders earned an annual salary of $100,000 or more in 2019, compared to 52 percent of ASC leaders who responded to the survey.

2. The salary disparity was narrower in 2018, when 43 percent of hospital respondents and 37 percent of ASC leaders earned $120,000 or more.

3. Compensation for hospital CEOs in 2018 — including base salary and bonus — ranged from $274,300 to $1.4 million, depending on the size of the hospital, according to Total Compensation Solutions' 2019 Hospital Executive Compensation Report.

Just over half of ASC leaders made $120,000 or more in 2018, according to OR Manager's 2019 Career/Salary Survey.

4. Total Compensation Solutions compiled median total cash compensation for hospital CEOs in 2018 by facility revenue:

$49.9 million or less: $274,300

$50 million to $99.9 million: $350,600

$100 million to $249.9 million: $528,200

$250 million to $499.9 million: $701,200

$500 million to $1 billion: $959,700

More than $1 billion: $1.4 million

5. OR Manager received data on 142 ASC leaders' total annual compensation packages in 2018:

Less than $80,000: 16 percent

$80,000 to $89,999: 6 percent

$90,000 to $99,999: 11 percent

$100,000 to $119,999: 15 percent

$120,000 to $149,999: 28 percent

$150,000 to $174,999: 14 percent

$175,000 to $199,999: 6 percent

$200,000 or more: 3 percent

