Why Fresenius offloaded National Cardiovascular Partners to SCA Health 

Optum's ASC arm, SCA Health, quietly purchased National Cardiovascular Partners from Fresenius Medical Care in December.

Fresenius Medical Care, which largely provides kidney dialysis services, confirmed in a January news release that it sold National Cardiovascular Partners and its 21 cardiac catheterization and vascular labs.

The divestiture was driven by "exiting unsustainable markets and non-core businesses," as well as an effort to "enable more focused capital allocation towards areas in our core business that are expected to have higher profitable growth," Fresenius said in its fourth-quarter financial report filed with the SEC, which was posted Feb. 21.

The group is now listed as part of SCA Health on the company's website.

SCA Health also acquired Pivotal Healthcare in July 2023, according to Pitchbook. The Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.-based cardiovascular care platform has 11 affiliate practices and 14 locations, according to the company's website.